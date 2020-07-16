The voices of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona after the conclusion of his contract are getting louder with each passing day. There have been rumours that Messi will be quitting the Catalan Giants after the conclusion of his contract in 2021. But on the field, he is proving to be equally dangerous. At least that’s what his latest video shared on social media suggest. A few hours ago, the official account of Barcelona shared a short video of Messi scoring an amazing goal despite the goal-keeper making sure that it does not reach the net. Barcelona Announces 20-Member Squad For La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Osasuna, Antoine Greizmann Out, Frankie de Jong In.

Lionel Messi got a pass from his teammate the six-time Ballon d'Or winner sprinted towards the goal post. The goal-keeper tried his level best to obstruct the goal but that didn't happen. Messi just slammed the goal and was quite successful in doing so. Needless to say that team Barcelona was highly impressed with the same and shared the video online:

Talking about Lionel Messi, he is touted to go to Manchester City or Juventus for getting Barcelona is currently placed on number two of the La Liga 2019-20 points table. The team has 79 points in their kitty. The Catalan Giants has won 24 games and lost five. The remaining games have drawn the remaining matches. Real Madrid now stands on number one of the table with 83 points in their kitty. The team has won 25 matches out of 36 games. Madrid has lost only three games.

