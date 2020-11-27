Lionel Messi and team paid tributes to perished football legend Diego Maradona who passed away a couple of days ago at his residence owing to a heart failure. The news of his death spread like wildfire and the fans all over were shell shocked with the news. Manny players including Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham and many others paid tributes to the former Argentine football legend. The teams who were playing in the Champions League 2020-21 observed a minute-long silence to mourn the death of the Diego. Now even the Barcelona players observed silence consoling the death of the former Argentine during their practice session. Lionel Messi Mourns Diego Maradona’s Death, Says ‘Will Keep All Beautiful Moments Lived With Him’ (View Pics From Post).

The team is all set to play against Osasuna on November 29, 2020, and ahead of the match, they had gathered at the Camp Nou for practice. The team gathered in a circle and stayed silent. Lionel Messi was seen hanging his head low. The official account of the Catalan Giants shared the picture of the same on social media and even the club once again paid tributes to the perished star. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Barcelona.

🇦🇷😢 An emotional moment for Leo Messi remembering Maradona pic.twitter.com/2f3FSemmXF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2020

Remembered in training

🙏 Maradona remembered in training pic.twitter.com/lEGFhqH9EZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2020

Camp Nou pays tributes

Camp Nou mourns Maradona. pic.twitter.com/pSYrx666Lv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2020

Even clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and many others paid tributes to the perished star. Thousands of fans had gathered in Buenos Aires to mourn his death.

