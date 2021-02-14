Barcelona defeated Deportivo Alaves 5-1 in La Liga 2020-21 clash at Camp Nou. The win was Barcelona’s seventh consecutive and with it they continue to be unbeaten in their last 12 outings. Lionel Messi netted a brace as did Francisco Trincao. Junior Firpo scored Barcelona’s fifth goal while Luis Rioja scored lone goal for Alaves. Valentine's Day 2021 Special: Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo Love Story, 7 Photos That Depict Their Romantic Journey.

At the half-time Barcelona were in 2-0 lead thanks to Trincao and Messi’s goals. Trincano opened the scoring in the 29th minute and then Messi add his in first-half stoppage time from 30 yards. Things started on a good note for Alaves as Rioja netted his side’s opener in the 57th minute.

Trincano and Messi then further extended Barcelona’s lead with goals in 74th and 75th minute respectively. Eventually, 24-year-old defender Firpo made it 5-1 in the 80th minute.

Lionel Messi Goals Video Highlights vs Alaves

Messi, who appeared in his 505th La Liga match, has now netted 15 goals this season; which is one less than Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez. With this win, Barcelona move to second place on La Liga 2020-21 points table with 46 points. A better goal difference sees them ahead of Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid continue to be at top having played a game less than Barcelona.

