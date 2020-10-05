Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez might be separated on the footballing field following the Uruguayan’s departure from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid last month but the two still remain inseparable off the field. Both the footballers were seen travelling together to South America to take part in their national team’s respective 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches which are scheduled to begin this week. Lionel Messi Slams Barcelona Board in an Emotional Farewell Message to Luis Suarez (See Post).

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were involved in a controversial transfer saga with Barcelona which saw the Argentine staying put in Catalonia while the Uruguayan moved on to Madrid. However, despite being separated after six years of playing together, both footballers share a great friendship off the footballing field are travelling together to South America during the international break.

See Video

Messi & Suarez even going for international duty together. They really are inseparable. pic.twitter.com/zXLOx4GtP9 — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) October 5, 2020

It was reported that the Barcelona skipper has chartered a private jet for himself Luis Suarez, Lucas Ocampos, Nehuen Perez and Guido Rodriguez to travel to Argentina for the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. All of the mentioned players play for several teams in La Liga.

Uruguay will begin their 2020 World Cup journey against Chile at home on October 9, 2020, before making a trip to Ecuador on October 14 and Luis Suarez is expected to take part in both of those games. Meanwhile, Argentina will begin their qualifying campaign at home to Ecuador (October 9) before travelling to Bolivia for their second game (October 14).

Following those two games, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will return back to Span to continue their regular La Liga campaign. Barcelona will travel to Madrid to face Getafe after the international break while Atletico Madrid will take on Celta Vigo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).