Lionel Messi celebrates his 33rd birthday on June 24, 2020 (Wednesday). The Argentine and Barcelona talisman is widely celebrated as one of the greatest players of all-time and is also regarded to be the best footballer of this generation. The diminutive genius has won an unprecedented six Ballon d’Or titles and is the first ever to as many Ballon d’Or trophies. He also remains the only footballer to win four successive Ballon d’Or awards. Messi is also a two-time UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and also won the FIFA Best Player Award last year. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: 10 Pictures of Argentine Star Which Will Give You Family Goals!

Since joining the club at a teenager in 2001, Messi has remained at Barcelona and completed 19 years at the club last November. In his time at the Club, Messi came through the Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and has not only evolved into the club’s most important players in the last two decades but is also the club’s highest-scoring footballer. As Lionel Messi celebrates his 33rd birthday, take a look at some powerful quotes and sayings b the Argentine Genius on life and success. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: A Look at Five Best Goals by the Six-Time Ballon d’Or Winner.

Lionel Messi Powerful Quotes

“You Have To Fight To Reach Your Dream. You Have To Sacrifice And Work Hard For It.”

“The Best Decisions Aren’t Made With Your Mind, But With Your Instinct.”

“I Think My Desire To Always Get Better, To Always Want More, To Always Be My Top Critic, And Accepting The Good And The Bad.”

“You Can Overcome Anything, If And Only If You Love Something Enough.”

“There Are More Important Things In Life Than Winning Or Losing A Game.”

“The Only Thing That Matters Is Playing. I Have Enjoyed It Since I Was A Little Boy, And I Still Try To Do That Every Time I Go Out On To A Pitch. I Always Say That When I No Longer Enjoy It Or It’s No Longer Fun To Do It, Then I Won’t Do It Anymore. I Do It Because I Love It And That’s All I Care About.”

“In Football As In Watchmaking, Talent And Elegance Mean Nothing Without Rigour And Precision.”

“It Took Me 17 Years And 114 Days To Become An Overnight Success.”

“Goals Are Only Important If They Win Games.”

“I Made Sacrifices By Leaving Argentina, Leaving My Family To Start A New Life. I Changed My Friends, My People. Everything. But Everything I Did, I Did For Football, To Achieve My Dream.”

Messi is also the highest goalscorer in La Liga has with 440 goals and is also leading goalscorer in La Liga scoring lists this season. Messi has so far scored 21 league goals this term while also notching up 14 assists to his name.

The Argentine maestro could also reach a new milestone when Barcelona hosts Athletic Bilbao in La Liga 2019-20 this season. If he scores against Athletic club, Messi could just become the fifth footballer to net 700 or more goals for club and country.

