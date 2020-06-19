Lionel Messi has achieved many milestones in his career. Apart from winning the Ballon d'Or Award sic times in his career, Messi is now inching towards the 700th goal of his career. The 699th goal was netted during the La Liga 2019-20 match against Leganes by converting a penalty into a goal. After netting the goal, Messi celebrated the same in a different way. Usually, you would see him pointing his fingers towards the sky but this time he pointed his one finger upwards and tucked another hand on his waist. SEV vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Barcelona Football Match.

While a few reports suggest that his 699th goal had been dedicated to his three sons Thiago, Ciro and Mateo, a few fans on social media are of the opinion that the gesture was made to support the cause of #BlackLives Matter. A report on the website stated, "Leo Messi dedicated his 699th goal as a professional to his three sons,” the site read. “And he did it by imitating a pose made by one of the characters in a game they play to pass the time together.”

Talking about Barcelona the team has cliched a couple of wins after their enforced coronavirus break. The match against Leganes was on 2-0 and their previous game Mallorca was won 4-0. Messi scored in both games and once again proved his prowess. The team will play against Sevilla who is placed on number three of the La Liga 2019-20 points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).