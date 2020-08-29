29 Aug, 11:11 (IST) Juventus Approach Barcelona Star For Possible Transfer Juventus have approached Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, over a possibility of a move in the summer for the Barcelona star. The Italian giants believe that the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo's partnership will help them in bringing European trophy back to Turin. Read Full Report.

Lionel Messi reportedly wants out from Barcelona and this news has taken the footballing world by storm. The Argentine revealed his decision through a burofax to the club in which he also mentioned his intention to invoke the release clause which allows him to leave for free at the end of every season. However, the Catalans are not too keen on letting their captain leave. Meanwhile, stay tuned live updates and live details about the Argentine’s move away from Camp Nou. Lionel Messi Transfer Fee is THIS Exorbitant Amount As Barcelona Captain Plans to Leave The Club.

Lionel Messi after nearly two decades has decided to end his stay with FC Barcelona as he searches for a new challenge. This decision has sparked outrage in Catalonia, with several fans gathering outside the home stadium, asking for President Bartomeu’s resignation with former player and officials also sharing the same sentiment. Lionel Messi to Join Manchester City From Barcelona? Sergio Aguero’s Instagram Activity Suggests Transfer Deal Confirmed!

Manchester City are tipped to be the favourites to sign Lionel Messi if he leaves Barcelona. The Argentine has asked his representatives to set up a meeting with the Catalan club to have a discussion about his future. The Catalans however, are confident of persuading their highest goal-scorer to stay.