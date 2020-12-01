Table leaders Liverpool will lock horns with Ajax in their next assignment in UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Anfield Stadium on December 2 (Tuesday Night). Stakes are very high in the game as Liverpool can qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 if they manage to take three points in the forthcoming match. On the other hand, Ajax – who'll take the field as underdogs – can advance to the pinnacle of Group D standings after upsetting Jurgen Klopp's men. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of LIV vs AJA match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Liverpool Receive Fresh Injury Setback As Joe Gomez Withdraws From England Squad After Sustaining Knee Injury.

Although many are backing The Reds to walk away with an easy win, Ajax are in staggering form. They haven't been defeated in their last eight outings and will be backing themselves to extend the streak. Moreover, Liverpool have some injury concerns as well with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri set to warm the benches. Notably, the two sides have met each other just once in the recent past, and that was last month where Liverpool registered a 1-0 victory. As the game takes a countdown, let's look at the live streaming details.

When is Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Liverpool vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Group D match will be played on December 2, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The UCL match will take place at Anfield Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of Liverpool vs Ajax UCL match on Sony Sports Channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live-action of the Group D match live on Sony Ten SD and HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Ajax UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow Group D UCL match live on television can also catch the match live online. SonyLiv will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Ajax UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match online for its fans in India.

On normal circumstances, Liverpool would have been backed to cross the line easily. However, they aren’t in greatest of touch lately while Ajax have been flying. So, fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting encounter.

