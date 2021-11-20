Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield in what promises to be a high octane encounter between two in-form sides in the English Premier League. With Chelsea holding a four-point lead over Liverpool at the top, the game assumes greater significance for the host as they cannot fall back further in the title race. Arsenal, the dark horses of the league currently are not far behind Liverpool in the points table. They have set Champions League qualification as the realistic target of this campaign but Mikel Arteta knows the squad is capable of achieving greater heights. After a disappointing start to the campaign, the Spaniard has worked wonders to turn things around and build a solid platform for the second half of the season. Liverpool versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 11:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Rolls Up His Sleeves for Watford vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22 Match (See Pic)

Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all ruled out for the hosts with injuries while skipper Jordan Henderson will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Mo Salah is without a doubt the best attacker in the league at the moment and all eyes will be on him given his brilliant track record against Arsenal. Diogo Jota should start as the lone striker with Sadio Mane to his left.

Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac are the players missing out for Arsenal while doubts remain over the availability of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey. Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka on the wings have pace to get behind defence while Alexandre Lacazette’s movements will keep Liverpool on their toes.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on November 20, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar.

Liverpool have defeated Arsenal in their last five home games and although it may be a close contest, the hosts just might prevail in the end.

