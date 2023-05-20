Liverpool have hit top form at the fag end of the English Premier League season and despite them being fifth in the standings, they are giving Manchester United a run for their money in the race for top four. The Reds face Aston Villa at home in their penultimate game of the season where a win is needed to keep their slim hopes alive. Ever since Jurgen Klopp got his key players back from injury, the team has responded with a string of victories and despite not dominating many of these games, the team has done well to grind out a victory. Opponents Aston Villa are 8th in the rankings and their fortunes have changed ever since the appointment of Unai Emery as the manager. Liverpool versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League: Phil Jones Set to Leave Manchester United After 12 Years.

Roberto Firmino is likely to make his final appearance for Liverpool against Aston Villa this evening. Luis Diaz and Mo Salah are in sublime form at the moment and will be tasked with creating chances against a Villa side that defends deep. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson need to control the tempo of the game for the hosts while Curtis Jones will join the attack with each opportunity available.

Jed Steer and Phillipe Coutinho are missing for Aston Villa while the all other players are fit and available for selection. Ollie Watkins is the main man upfront due to his pace and ability to be at the end of long balls sprayed from the midfield. Douglas Luiz will shield the backline alongside Boubacar Kamara.

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will host Aston Villa in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, May 20. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Anfield, Liverpool. Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane Shortlisted for Premier League 2022-23 Player of the Season Award.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Network channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans however will need to take a subscription to watch the live streaming of this match. Liverpool are in no mood to drop points given the form they are in. They will dominate this match from the onset and should secure an easy 2-0 win.

