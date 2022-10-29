Liverpool would be up against Leeds United in the Premier League 2022-23. The Reds have earlier, ensured their qualification into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League against Ajax. That win will definitely give them a world of confidence as they enter this clash with an attempt to repair their Premier League campaign. With four wins in 11 matches, Liverpool need to start winning consistently from here on should they end up challenging for a place in the top four. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo At 2022 FIFA World Cup Final? Supercomputer Predicts Winner As Argentina, Portugal Meet in Summit Clash At Qatar

Leeds United, on the other hand, were at the wrong end of a 3-2 result against Fulham in their last Premier League match. Four consecutive defeats have left them reeling in the 19th spot on the Premier League table and they would hope for three points, something that would lift them out of the relegation zone. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at at the Anfield Stadium. The game will be held on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Leeds United match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).