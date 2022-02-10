Liverpool will take on inconsistent Leicester City in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on February 10, 2022 (late Thursday night) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Leicester City, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Sadio Mane Consoles Emotional Mohamed Salah After Senegal Beats Egypt to Clinch the AFCON 2021 Trophy (Watch Video).

Liverpool have dealt with the absence of their African stars to keep pressure on leaders Manchester City in the title race. However, the Reds welcome back players from AFCON 2021 and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to get them back into the regular setup as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Leicester City have been inconsistent in recent times and defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup was an underwhelming result for Brendan Rodgers, who will be hoping that his team can bounce back with a giant win.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Leicester City Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will be held on February 11, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Leicester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

