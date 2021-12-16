Liverpool will host relegation-threatened Newcastle United in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on December 16, 2021 (late Thursday night) as both teams look for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Newcastle United, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Premier League 2021–22 Points Table Updated.

Liverpool have been in sensational form in recent weeks and are mounting another charge for a second Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp’s team have won five on the bounce and will aim to continue that run against the Magpies. Newcastle United are second from bottom and despite a change in ownership and management are one of the candidates to go down if they aren’t able to get on the right side of results.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will be held on December 17, 2021 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match on Disney+Hotstar.

