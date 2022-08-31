Liverpool will start from where they left off in their nine-goal victory over Bournemouth when they face Newcastle United in the premier League 2022-23 at Anfield today. The Reds grabbed their first three points of the new season in style against the Cherries at the weekend, while Newcastle will head into this contest off the back of a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jurgen Klopp’s side only picked up two points from the first three matches of the Premier League campaign this season, drawing their opening two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace respectively before losing against Manchester United. On the other hand, Newcastle United opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest before drawing against both Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City in their next two fixtures. Premier League 2022-23: Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker as Head Coach Days After Humiliating 9-0 Loss Against Liverpool

Liverpool will be without their three-four main players in the forms o Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who have been sidelined for the last few weeks due to injury. Stars like Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and James Henderson will definitely feature in the staring XI for Klopp’s side. Darwin Nunez would not be available in this match as he is still under ban due to his fight earlier with opponent player. Van Dijk and Joe Gomez would lead the defensive department along side Andy Robertson Trent Alexander-Arnold. For Newcastle United, Allan Saint-Maximin will be the key man against the Reds. New signing Alexander Isak could get few playing minutes in this away match.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2022-23 match will be played at Anfield. The game will be held on September 1, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match. Liverpool should get the second win of the season as Newcastle United have a poor record at Anfield.

