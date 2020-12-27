Liverpool have the chance to go 5 points clear at the top of the English Premier League table when they face West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. The Reds had an unstable start to the season but have found their winning rhythm back in the past few weeks. Jurgen Klopp saw both Manchester United and Leicester City play out an entertaining draw yesterday, a result that benefits his club immensely. Opponents West Bromwich Albion are struggling at 19th in the league and manager Sam Allardyce, a veteran with relegation battles, has his task cut out. Liverpool versus West Bromwich Albion will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 pm IST. Virgil van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Defender Shares Encouraging Video From Recovery.

Curtis Jones and Mo Salah are expected to return to the starting eleven after being given a breather against Crystal Palace. Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino are the one’s expected to make way for the duo. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino seemed to have found their goalscoring touch with the latter in particular in fine form at the moment. Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum make up for a fine midfield pair with Fabinho doing a fine job in defence in place of Virgil Van Dijk.

Jake Livermore is serving his suspension after receiving a straight red against Aston Villa. Hal Robson-Kanu and Kyle Bartley do not look like making it to the matchday squad as they struggle with injuries. Matheus Pereira is back from suspension and the Brazilian should start out wide. Sam Jonstone in goal has produced some excellent saves over the course of the season and the former Manchester United man can expect another busy day at work.

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on December 27, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at Anfield and will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion match on Star Sports channels.

Liverpool at home don't often drop points and against a relegation-threatened, they start as the overwhelming favourites.

