Lorient hosts the unexpected clash between the first and the fourth on the league table as they will be welcoming PSG at Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) at 5:30 pm (IST). PSG coming after a win against the Turin side in the European championship will be as always in high spirits. Lorient heading into the match after a defeat against Nice in the previous weekly game. The Lorient's star striker Terem Moffi due to his injuries is still in question if will start the match or come off the bench as in the previous bout. PSG is obviously an important match for the Le Merlus if they want to be in the championship spot race but it is going to be a difficult face-off as they are also missing their main midfielder Laurent Abergel. Le Bri’s men have now gone three matches without a win and yet have not suffered back-to-back defeats. This achievement will be hard to hold up facing against the PSG side. Barcelona 2–0 Almeria, La Liga 2022–23: Barcelona Bid Gerard Pique Farewell With Convincing Victory Over Almeria.

PSG comes into this match after an amazing win against Juventus and qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage. PSG’s amazing comeback in the previous league game has severed them two points clear of second place and kept their undefeated streak as they are aiming to stretch their run throughout the competition.

Heading into the clash, obviously, PSG will be the favourites to win the match but, in the previous two bouts, PSG hasn't won going into the home of the Le Merlus, drawing 1-1 in December after losing 3-2 in 2021. Lorient, currently struggling to keep up with the league, will give their all to not suffer defeat and at least grab a point from the clash, whereas PSG will be looking forward to maintaining their undefeated streak.

When is Lorient vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lorient vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lorient vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Troyes match on the Voot Select app.

