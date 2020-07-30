Luis Suarez has established himself as one of greatest strikers Barcelona has ever had but with the Uruguayan in his twilight years, the Catalan club are looking to replace their 33-year-old striker. And as per reports in Spain, the Catalan club have received an offer for the forward. The former Liverpool man has suffered with injuries this season and returned back into action post lockdown after being out since January due to knee surgery. Luis Suarez Becomes Barcelona’s Third-Highest Goal Scorer, Achieves Feat Against Espanyol in La Liga 2019–20.

According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami have submitted a bid for the 33-year-old striker. The club was formed in 2018 and are looking to bring in the Barcelona striker to help improve their performances on the field as well as to expand their global reach of it. Lionel Messi, Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Flaunt Stunning Tanned Bodies While Holidaying in Ibiza, Luis Suarez and Wife Sofia Balbi Also Present (See Pics).

Luis Suarez’ contract with Barcelona ends in 2021 but according to a clause in his deal, if he plays 60 per cent of Barcelona matches next season, his contract will automatically be extended until 2022. This detail was confirmed by the Uruguayan forward himself in a recent interview.

As per the report by the Spanish news outlet, Luis Suarez is also tempted by the opportunity to play for David Beckham’s Inter Miami but may look to complete his contract with the Catalan giants first. Beckham believes that the 33-year-old forward will boost up team’s image will also be a great ambassador to the Hispanic colony in the city

Luis Suarez has also admitted his admiration of MLS and his desire to play in the American League. Several big-name players such as Wayne Rooney, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have played in Major League Soccer and all had nice things to say about the league. This could be a major factor if Suarez eventually decides to try his luck there.

