Lyon President Feels Ligue 1 Is Robbing the Club After Ending Season Early

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was abandoned after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that no sporting events will be allowed to take place until the end of August. After this decision, French giant Olympique Lyon who are seventh in the point’s table will miss out completely on European competitions for the first time since 1997. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas believes that the club have been ‘robbed’ of a chance to play in Europe and says the decision is unfair. PSG Set to Be Crowned 2019–20 Ligue 1 Champions Despite Competitions Premature End.

After the league was ended early, it was announced that the Championship and European places will be awarded via points per game. Which saw PSG win their third successive title with Marseille and Rennes claiming the UCL spots. Lyon finished outside of European places but still had a chance to make it to Europe if they had defeated PSG in Coupe de la Ligue final. PSG Crowned As Ligue 1 Champions 2019-20 Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Fans Disappointed With the Decision.

The club then announced on Thursday that they are looking to take legal action against the governing body (LFP). Speaking to French newspaper Le Progres, Aulas said ‘We contest this decision on three points. We find that the LFP moved very quickly to stop the league. This is not a decision without consequences, like for the amateur clubs. There are considerable things at stake.’

‘This is robbing us of an opportunity that is very significant, of high value. We are going to claim damages that are worth several dozen million Euros. Noel Le Graet has to face the consequences as president of the FFF. His management here was poor. There were poorly thought-out decisions.’ He added.

Several clubs from the league were dissatisfied with the decisions taken by LFP after ending the season early and have threatened to take legal actions. To which Roxana Maracineanu, Minister of Youth and Sports, said ‘If they want to go to court, let them go. We cannot avoid them, even by law.’