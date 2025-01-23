Mumbai, January 23: Manchester City have signed Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2029, the Premier League side announced on Thursday. The 25-year-old is one of the most coveted young forwards operating in the European scene. He is also capable of being deployed on either attacking flank. An accomplished Egyptian international with 35 caps to his name to date, Marmoush made his professional bow back in his Egyptian homeland as a 17-year-old in 2016 with Wadi Degla. Manchester City Sent to Brink of UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Exit by PSG: Real Madrid Routs RB Salzburg To Advance.

After amassing 17 appearances and two goals for Wadi, Marmoush subsequently made the move to Europe in 2017, joining VF Wolfsburg before then making a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. He enjoyed a superb debut season with the Bundesliga side, netting 17 goals from 41 appearances across all competitions.

Omar has maintained that impressive impact so far across the 2024/25 campaign. Prior to joining City, Marmoush had accrued 20 goals from just 26 appearances for Frankfurt alongside 14 assists. A fluent English speaker, Marmoush said he was hugely excited at the prospect of linking up with Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions.

“This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester,” Marmoush said in a statement.

“With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here and I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture. I want to learn from the staff and my teammates, and I want to become a valued member of this winning team. Manchester City Signs Brazilian Sensation Vitor Reis From Palmeiras.

“I really am looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain expressed his own delight at Marmoush’s arrival at the Etihad.

“Omar is an accomplished and exciting forward, and I’m delighted he’s joining us. He’s had an outstanding season, and every time we have watched him, he has influenced matches,” he said.

“He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. He has outstanding pace and awareness, and he is exceptional in front of goal. He can also play a number of different positions, which is a really valuable asset. I also have no doubt that working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him further develop his superb attacking talent.”

