Manchester [UK], January 21 (ANI): Premier League defending champions Manchester City announced the signing of Vitor Reis from Palmeiras on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Brazilian youth international has joined Manchester City on a four-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029.

Also Read | List of India National Cricket Team Players To Take Part in Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Others Who Will Play in Upcoming Matches of Domestic Tournament After Featuring in BGT.

Reis, a talented defender, earned a strong reputation during his time in Palmeiras' youth ranks and made his senior debut in June 2024. He played a pivotal role in Palmeiras' campaign as they finished runners-up in the Brazilian Serie A.

During his time with his boyhood club, Reis made 22 appearances, including 18 matches in the league and two games in the Copa Libertadores. His exceptional performances earned him a spot in the Trofeu Mesa Redonda Team of the Year for Brazilian football in 2024.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Kolkata.

"I'm excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons, and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies. Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do, and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be," Reis said in a statement released by the club.

"City also have a lot of experience of working with Brazilian footballers and joining the likes of Ederson and Savinho in the squad will be a big help to me," he added.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain gave his take on the latest edition and said, "Vitor Reis is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and we're delighted to be able to bring him here. In his short time in senior football in Brazil, he has shown he has the ability to go very far in the game and we know that working with Pep and our coaches will help to get the best out of him."

"He is excellent on the ball and outstanding in the air - he has all the attributes needed to be one of the best. Vitor is very young, but his quality is so high that we believe he can help us now and for a long time into the future," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)