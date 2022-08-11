Manchester City have been fairly active in the transfer market and after signing attackers such as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, they are looking to strengthen their defence. Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro is one of the players linked with the Premier League champions as they aim to defend their title for a third season. Manchester City Transfer News: Sergio Gomez Set To Join Premier League Champions.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City are targeting Raphael Guerreiro this summer as they aim to strengthen the left-back are in the team. The defending English champions have a shortage of options in that position and are trying to address it. Manchester United Transfer News: Adrien Rabiot To Snub Premier League Giants.

At the moment; Joa Cancelo is the only first-team player in that position as plays the makeshift role. Pep Guardiola's team sold Oleksandr Zinchencki this summer to Arsenal while their primary target Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea for a fee of £55 million.

The Premier League giants have signed 21-year-old Spanish full-back Sergio Gomex from Anderlecht but the player is seen as one that can be developed for the future. So at the moment, Manchester City are looking at an established player for the left-nack role and have identified Raphael Guerreiro as one of the targets.

The Portuguese defender has been an ever-present in Borussia Dortmund's defence since his arrival in 2016. The player has also shown an ability to play in the midfield as well. The 28-year-old has made over 189 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

