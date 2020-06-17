Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of EPL Match

Football Akshay Surve| Jun 17, 2020 05:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of EPL Match
Kevin De Bruyne and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After nearly three months away from the action, Pep Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions, Manchester City will take the field as they host Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta, who joined the Gunners, earlier in the year has done a decent job in his first few months but now will face the man under whom he learnt all of his managerial traits. Manchester City are second in the league while Arsenal sit on ninth. Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been far from their best this season and as a result, find themselves 25 points off the pace from leaders Liverpool. With league title already out of reach, City will be hoping to take a step towards securing the second spot with a win. The defending champions will be able to call upon the services of Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte, as the due have returned from a lengthy injury layoff. Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have improved a fair bit under Mikel Arteta and are looking more solid that under Unai Emery. Even after a poor campaign from their standards, the Gunners are still involved in the Champions League race and a win today will see them go within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

So ahead of this all blockbuster clash we take a look at some of the players who can have a huge impact on the game.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian is enjoying a fine season and has been one of the consistent performers in an inconsistent season of Manchester City. When the two sides met in December, De Bruyne scored two and assisted one and will be hoping for a similar performance this time around.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon international’s future at the north London club is very much the topic of debate in recent months but his form this season has been exceptional. Aubameyang is the second-highest goal-scorer in the league with 17 strikes and will be the main threat for Manchester City defence to deal with.

Sergio Aguero

No one in the City squad enjoys playing against Arsenal more than their record goal-scorer. The Argentine has faced the Gunner’s 13 times in the league and has been involved in 10 goals scoring eight of them. Aguero had to deal with injuries this season but is fit now and looks ready to go.

Gabriel Martinelli

Among the new wave of youngsters who have broken through at Arsenal this season, the Brazilian has been the most impressive. The 18-year-old has enjoyed ample game time this season and has repaid his managers faith by producing the good in forint of the goal. With 10 goals this campaign, Martinelli is the Gunners second-highest scorer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Arsenal EPL EPL 2019-20 Etihad Stadium Gabriel Martinelli Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Manchester City vs Arsenal Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2019-20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Premier League Premier League 2019-20 Sergio Aguero
You might also like
Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20: Check Out Probable Line-Ups for MCI vs ARS at Eithad Stadium
Football

Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20: Check Out Probable Line-Ups for MCI vs ARS at Eithad Stadium
Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of EPL 2019-20, Here Are Match Results of Last Five MCI vs ARS Football Games
Football

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of EPL 2019-20, Here Are Match Results of Last Five MCI vs ARS Football Games
Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break
Football

Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match
Football

MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse of His and Fiancee Natasa Stankovic’s Contrasting Morning Routines (See Pictures)
Cricket

Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse of His and Fiancee Natasa Stankovic’s Contrasting Morning Routines (See Pictures)
Advertisement

Football Matches

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement