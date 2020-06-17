Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of EPL Match

After nearly three months away from the action, Pep Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions, Manchester City will take the field as they host Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta, who joined the Gunners, earlier in the year has done a decent job in his first few months but now will face the man under whom he learnt all of his managerial traits. Manchester City are second in the league while Arsenal sit on ninth. Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been far from their best this season and as a result, find themselves 25 points off the pace from leaders Liverpool. With league title already out of reach, City will be hoping to take a step towards securing the second spot with a win. The defending champions will be able to call upon the services of Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte, as the due have returned from a lengthy injury layoff. Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have improved a fair bit under Mikel Arteta and are looking more solid that under Unai Emery. Even after a poor campaign from their standards, the Gunners are still involved in the Champions League race and a win today will see them go within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

So ahead of this all blockbuster clash we take a look at some of the players who can have a huge impact on the game.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian is enjoying a fine season and has been one of the consistent performers in an inconsistent season of Manchester City. When the two sides met in December, De Bruyne scored two and assisted one and will be hoping for a similar performance this time around.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon international’s future at the north London club is very much the topic of debate in recent months but his form this season has been exceptional. Aubameyang is the second-highest goal-scorer in the league with 17 strikes and will be the main threat for Manchester City defence to deal with.

Sergio Aguero

No one in the City squad enjoys playing against Arsenal more than their record goal-scorer. The Argentine has faced the Gunner’s 13 times in the league and has been involved in 10 goals scoring eight of them. Aguero had to deal with injuries this season but is fit now and looks ready to go.

Gabriel Martinelli

Among the new wave of youngsters who have broken through at Arsenal this season, the Brazilian has been the most impressive. The 18-year-old has enjoyed ample game time this season and has repaid his managers faith by producing the good in forint of the goal. With 10 goals this campaign, Martinelli is the Gunners second-highest scorer.

