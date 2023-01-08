Chelsea is currently undergoing a tumultuous period in their 2022/23 season and it gets only tougher with the club facing Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium. With 25 points in 17 games, the Blues are languishing at 10th in the points table in the EPL and in danger of missing out on Champions League football. Manager Graham Potter is a man under a lot of duress and with a big name like Thomas Tuchel, he replaced at Stamford Bridge, each poor result is raising further questions. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City like each passing season, will be eager to mount a challenge on all fronts and the FA Cup is a trophy that will be on top priority. They come into the contest having beaten Chelsea and that could play a role in this game. Manchester City versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:00 pm IST. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Interested in Signing Wout Weghorst on Loan From Burnley.

Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake form the centre-back pairing for Manchester City with Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias ruled out. Stefan Ortega will start between the posts, while Rodri could be given a rest in midfield. Ilkay Gundogan can play in the middle and he will be flanked by Kevin de Bruyne and Kalvin Phillips. Julian Alvarez will start for the club for the first time since winning the World Cup and he is a goal-scoring threat.

The form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a concern for Chelsea and he could be shifted out wide with Kai Havertz playing down the middle. Hakim Ziyech was impressive in Qatar with Morocco and he will be eager to find form at the club level, which has deserted him for some time. Jorginho is set to play as the defensive midfielder with the impressive Denis Zakaria for company.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester City vs Chelsea match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The FA Cup match will take place on January 8, 2023 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea match in FA Cup 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports channels since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash. Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Gym Grind Ahead of Debut For His New Club Al-Nassr (See Instagram Post).

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV. Manchester City will dominate the game and should secure qualification for the next round.

