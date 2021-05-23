So we are the business end of this season football and in the Premier League, we shall have the match between Manchester City and Everton. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. It's a happy day for Manchester City as they face Everton in the final match of the EPL 2021. The team has already won the title and the match at the Etihad Stadium will also mark the return of fans. So it would be safe to say that the team will be getting the League title in front of the home crowd. Sergio Aguero to be Felicitated by Manchester City During Their Last EPL 2021 Match Against Everton as Barcelona Reportedly Finalises to Have Argentine on Board.

With this, the team will also be bidding adieu to their star player Sergio Aguero who will be playing his last EPL game for the tournament. A special farewell ceremony will be conducted for the Argentine and the team will also have a lap of honour, This will be done to thank fans for their relentless support throughout the tournament. The team will also be looking to build their Champions League Playing XI which will be played in the upcoming week. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Everton Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on May 23 (Sunday) at Etihad Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Everton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Everton match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

