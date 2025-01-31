The first season of the UEFA Champions League is underway with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona are some of the big teams directly qualified for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season while a few former champions like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City finished below threshold standing and will play knockout phase play-off round to qualify for the Round of 16 games. The UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland and will start at 4:30 PM IST on January 31. The UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will be available on SonyLiv App and also on the UEFA.com website UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Check Out List of Qualified Teams, Knocked Out Sides and Possible Knock-Out Playoffs Scenarios.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Live

Watch the knockout phase play-off draw LIVE 📺⬇️#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 31, 2025

