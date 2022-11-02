Manchester City are slated to compete against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The English champions have been dominant so far this season in the competition as they are yet to face a defeat. They head to their last Group G game with a lot of momentum and confidence and would aim to finish the league stage on a high, going ahead into the knockout stages of the competition. Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last Premier League game against Leicester City and thus, would be confident heading into this contest. Marseille 1–2 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Strikes a Late Winner as Spurs Reach Last 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Sevilla on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the Champions League and would aim to finish the competition on a high, before heading to the Europa League. City would be without their star man Erling Haaland for this game. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on November 03, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Sevilla match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).