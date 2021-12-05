Manchester United would go up against Crystal Palace in a Premier League 2021-22 fixture at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The match is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This game is important as it would be new interim manager Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of his new club. The German, who is already an accomplished name in football would have a huge task on restoring lost glory to Manchester United. He would however face the risk of not having star player Cristiano Ronaldo in his lineup after the Portuguese was ruled out following a reported injury he sustained while celebrating against Arsenal. Nonetheless, United have a lot of talented players who are more than good enough to hand Rangnick a winning start to his career at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury: Portuguese Star Reportedly Set To Miss Premier League 2021–22 Match Against Crystal Palace Due to Injury Suffered While Celebrating Against Arsenal

Crystal Palace on the other hand, are winless in the Premier League for the past three games and they would indeed have to play their best football to walk away from Old Trafford even with one point. This match is a significant one for them as they are currently placed 11th on the table with 16 points from 14 matches.

When is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on December 05, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match on Disney+Hotstar.

