Manchester United have beaten Manchester City in an entertaining Manchester derby in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 15. The Cityzens took the lead in the contest through Josko Gvardiol and the scoreline remained in favour of the defending champions going into half-time. However, a late fightback saw Manchester United level the score through a penalty with Bruno Fernandes being the scorer. A couple of minutes later, Amad Diallo pounced on a delivery from Lisandro Martinez to find the back of the net. Manchester United, with this win, inflicted further misery on Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, who are in the middle of bad run at the moment. Man City Fans Stopped From Going Out of Allianz Stadium Midway into Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Manchester United Beat Manchester City in Manchester Derby

