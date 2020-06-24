Manchester United will eye a win when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2019-20 on Wednesday. United played a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in their first league match since March and will make be making their first appearance at home since beating Man City in the Manchester Derby three months ago. The draw against Spurs will have, however, left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a dilemma on choosing his team for the next game. Solskjaer left Paul Pogba on the bench at Tottenham but it was Frenchman who impacted the game the most after coming on deep into second-half. Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019–20: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Other Players to Watch Out.

Pogba, who made his first appearance in 176 days, won the penalty that helped United level against Spurs and almost assisted the winning goal in the dying minutes. But his long cross from inside his own half against the run of play was miscontrolled by Marcus Rashford and cleared out of danger by Davinso Sanchez. It was also the first time, after Pogba came on in the 63rd minute, that fans saw United’s new £136m midfield with both Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the pitch. Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online.

Both also combined for one of United’s best opportunity in the game with Pogba finding Fernandes and the latter laying it out to Anthony Martial, whose left-footed shot was brilliantly punched away by Hugo Lloris. The Pogba-Fernandes combination has pushed fans into demanding Solskjaer of starting both against Sheffield United.

Fernandes did start against Tottenham Hotspur alongside Fred and Scott McTominay in the midfield but fans have called for Pogba to start for either McTominay or Fred. Many are also of the opinion that Mason Greenwood should replace Daniel James in the right-wing. The 18-year-old almost scored the winner in stoppage time at Tottenham and has proven his potential every time he has been called on. Take a look at the probable line-up that Manchester United could start against Sheffield United.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea should keep his place as the United No 1 despite his costly error that led to Tottenham’s goal in the previous match. Solskjaer has already mentioned in the pre-match that De Gea remains No 1 for this season but Dean Henderson could return and claim it next year.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof limped off against Tottenham and was replaced by Eric Bailey. Solskjaer, however, confirmed that it was a small niggle and that the Swedish is fit to start. If Lindelof is fit, he is bound to start alongside captain Harry Maguire while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be the full-backs.

Midfield: Paul Pogba is expected to start. He may not play full 90 minutes given his recent return from a long injury lay-off but the Frenchman was the ultimate difference against Tottenham and Solskjaer will want his best right from the start against Sheffield. If Pogba does start, Fred has to sit out. McTominay will then partner Pogba in midfield with Bruno Fernandes as the attacking midfielder.

Forwards: Daniel James is set to keep his place. Solskjaer trusts the young Wales man and Greenwood will once again have to play from the Bench. Marcus Rashford will be on the left while Anthony Martial will play as the central striker.

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes; James, Martial, Rashford.

