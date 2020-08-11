London, August 11: Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes feels Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will ply his trade at Old Trafford next season if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately wants him.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc poured cold water on any potential deal on Monday by stating Sancho will be at Signal Iduna Park next season.

"We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions," Zorc told reporters. Jadon Sancho in Manchester United Jersey Fan-Made Images & HD Wallpapers for the Red Devils’ Fans Who Cannot Wait for His Transfer to Get Complete.

Scholes, however, believes it could be a tactic to make United pay more money for the talented winger. It is being reported that Dortmund wants somewhere in the region of 108 million pounds for Sancho.

"They are just after bit more money. He looks a brilliant player and I think he'll improve any team in world football with his assists and his goals," Sancho told BT Sport.

"United were desperate for Haaland as well and they didn't quite go that extra mile to pay the money. "Will they do it for Sancho? I think they will, if Ole desperately wants him they'll get him," he added. Europa League 2019-20: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Urges Manchester United to Improve After Entering Semis.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, refused to give an update on the much-talked about transfer and told reporters after team's 1-0 over FC Copenhagen in Europa League quarter-final: "I can't comment on other team's players, I can't do that. You know that. I never do."

