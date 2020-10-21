The entire team of Manchester United had stolen the limelight last night against PSG in the Champions League 2020-21 match which was hosted in France. While many of them expected PSG to walk away with the last laugh, Bruno Fernandes’ team sealed a 2-1 win over PSG. Most players of Manchester United stood out in the game and it was quite exceptional to watch the Red Devils make a stunning comeback particularly after they lost 1-6 to Tottenham. David de Gea who has been under scrutiny for a while now for his performance made amazing saves during the game and was thus adjudged as the Man of the Match. Marcus Rashford’s Late Goal Inspires Manchester United to Win 2-1 Against Neymar’s PSG in Champions League 2020-21 (Watch Video).

Rashford took to social media and responded to the tweet by Manchester United who had praised the Spanish stopper after his performance. The official account of Manchester United shared a picture of David de Gea making a stop. Marcus Rashford responded to the tweet and wrote, “What a performance DDG!” David de Gea has been criticised quite often for his poor goal-keeping. Fans and football pundits have slammed him for a long time for his poor show. But this time, he impressed everyone with his goal-keeping. Let's have a look at the tweet below:

What a performance DDG! 🤩 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2020

Bruno Fernandes was the first one to score a goal for the team and then an own goal by Anthony Martial put the team on 1-1. Marcus Rashford's late goal helped the team seal three points over PSG and the team won the match 2-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).