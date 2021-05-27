England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was at the receiving end of racial abuses after his side lost the UEFA Europa League 2020-2021 final to Villarreal on Thursday. The game was balanced at the end of extra time with the scoreline reading 1-1 and it took a penalty shootout to determine the winner. Manchester United keeper David De Gea had his shot saved by Villarreal counterpart which led Unai Emery's side winning their first European title. Villareal Edges Out Manchester United During Penalty Shoot-Out to Clinch Maiden Europa League 2020-21 Title, Watch Goal Highlights

Rashford pointed out a total of 70 abuses after Manchester United lost the match. The 23-year old , in the past, has been quite vocal about voicing his opinions against racism and even though lot of football stars have spoken about the issue, racist abuses haven't seemed to stop.

"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford wrote on Twitter. "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying," Rashford tweeted. David de Gea Has Conceded 36 Penalties in a Row for Manchester United, Fans Blame Spanish Stopper After Villareal Wins Europa League 2020-21 Title on Penalties

"I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence…" he added.

Marcus Rashford's tweet

At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far. For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying 👍🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 26, 2021

Manchester United also released a statement against the abuse.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "Following the [Europa League] final, our players were subjected to disgraceful racist abuse..If you see any form of abuse or discrimination, act and report it."

Manchester United's statement on Twitter

Following the #UEL final, our players were subjected to disgraceful racist abuse. If you see any form of abuse or discrimination, 𝗮𝗰𝘁 and 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 it.#SeeRed #allredallequal — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 27, 2021

Gerard Moreno scored for Villarreal to put them ahead in the 29th minute and it looked that they were on course for a win until the 55th minute when Edinson Cavani levelled the score for Manchester United. The score remained 1-1 at the end of extra-time and it took a penalty shootout with all outfield players of both sides scoring continuously. With this loss, United head coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer would have to wait a little more to finally get his hands on a trophy since taking over the managerial role in 2019.

