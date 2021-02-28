Two leading sides in the tournament, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will cross swords in the last league-stage game of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The high-voltage encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday (February 28). While the ATK side lead the team standings with 40 points in 19 games, Mumbai City FC are second in the table with 37 points in 19 outings. However, they still have a chance to topple the ATK side and get the ISL League Winners Shield. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, strikers and mid-fielders for ATKMB vs MCFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although a win for Mumbai would put them at level with the Mariners in terms of points, the Islanders can clinch the top spot because of a better head-to-head record against their opponents. In the reverse fixture between the two sides earlier this season, Mumbai City FC emerge winners 1-0 thanks to a magnificent strike from Bartholomew Ogbeche. However, ATK are in a better position at the moment and would be confident of settling the scores. With stakes being incredibly high, an exciting contest is indeed on the cards. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this game.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Subhashish Bose (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) must be the defenders in your team.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cy Goddard (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB) must be your midfielders.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Adam Le Fondre (MCFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) can be picked as the forwards in your team.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Subhashish Bose (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Cy Goddard (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC)

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should definitely be picked as the captain of your fantasy team whereas Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

