In just one season, Mumbai City FC dropped from the top place of the ISL points table to the 10th position. Defensively strong side in the previous season struggled this season letting in 13 goals in eight matches played. Offensively also the side is lacking finishing touches and creativity on the field. But they can improve, taking advantage of the defensive worries of their upcoming opposition – Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC allowed 16 goals in eight matches which is the third-worst defensive performance in the ISL 2024-25 season. Their recent 6-0 defeat against Odisha FC could pile more pressure on them entering the match day 9. More importantly, their recent record against the Mumbai-based side is not encouraging. Both sides are desperate for some form in the ISL season 11 and might try different approaches in the upcoming fixture. Check out Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai City FC will host Hyderabad FC on matchday 9 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The match will be played on Saturday, November 30. The Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and it has a start time of 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC streaming options below.

How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC live streaming online for free. Mumbai City FC will look to collect all three points from the matches against lower-ranked teams.

