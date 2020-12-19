The match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in the EPL 2020-21 had been in the news for the wrong reasons. Mohamed Salah had been benched from the starting XI. It was widely speculated that it was the repercussions for his interview where Salah expressed his disappointment for not being given the armband during the Champions League 2020-21 game against FC Midtjylland. He also did not rule out the fact that he could join Real Madrid and Barcelona in the upcoming season. For the first half of the game, Salah had been benched and at the 53rd minute, he was subbed. Mohamed Salah Omitted From Starting XI Against Crystal Palace After Admitting That He Could Join Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Egyptian did not waste a single minute to prove himself once again on the field and scored a brace. Salah netted a goal at the 81st minute and then chipped in with another one at just within the next four minutes. With this, the Egyptian has scored in five consecutive matches. The video of the goal went viral on social media. Check out the goal highlights below.

Second one

Roberto Firmino also chipped in with a brace. Takumi Minamo was the one to score a goal for the Reds within the first three minutes.

