Juventus will be aiming to stop their freefall when they travel to take on Monza in the latest round of Serie A 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Biranteo Stadium in Monza on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Monza vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Juventus 1-2 Benfica, Champions League 2022-23: Bianconeri Remain Winless After Defeat Against Portuguese Giants (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Juventus haven't been in the best of forms in recent weeks as they have won just once in their last five and are coming off a defeat to Benfica in the Champions League. Max Allegri is under pressure and will be aiming that his side can take some off with a win over Monza, who are yet to win a game and are at the bottom of the standings.

When is Monza vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Monza vs Juventus match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Biranteo Stadium in Monza. The game will be held on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Monza vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Monza vs Juventus match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Monza vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Monza vs Juventus will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Monza vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2022 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).