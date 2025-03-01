Mumbai City will be hosting ISL Shield champions Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League in what promises to be a fascinating encounter. The Islanders are in a secure position in terms of playoffs and need four points from their last three matches to do well here. Each game is crucial for each side in the league as it reaches its business end. Opponents Mohun Bagan have claimed a title already this term and next up will eye the ISL Trophy. Jose Molina’s team look the complete outfit in the competition and will be a tough nut to crack. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Ayush Chikkara and Akash Mishra will be missing in action for Mumbai City FC due to injuries. The hosts will be dependent on Lallianzuala Chhangte in the final third with the Mumbai City skipper their chief playmaker. Brandon Fernandes will push forward from midfield and try and help out striker Jorge Oritz. Jayesh Rane and Yoell van Nieff will sit deep and orchestrate play.

Mohun Bagan have everyone fit and available for selection. Liston Colaco has been their standout performer this season and his presence on the wings will keep the Mumbai backline on their toes. Deepak Tangri is the floater in midfield with an eye on breaking up opposition play. Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren will be the other forwards in the final third. Check out Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan match details and viewing options below.

When is Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

After securing top spot, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Mumbai City FC on matchday 23. The Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 1. Check out the Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25: Race for Playoffs Intensifies As Kerala Blasters FC Host Jamshedpur FC.

Where to Watch Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan live streaming options below.

How to Watch Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan live streaming online for free. Mohun Bagan like to attack from the onset but Mumbai should do enough to hold them to a draw.

