Amid rising fear of COVID-19 cases, Manchester City is all set to travel to Newcastle for the EPL 2021-22 match. For those looking out for the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, do scroll below for the same. But for now, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. So a few games of this weekend had been cancelled owing to the rising COVID-19 cases among the players. Players from Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa have been tested positive. But this fixture between Newcastle vs Manchester City is going as per schedule. Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement From Football Due To Health Issues (Watch Video).

The hosts are in deep trouble given the fact that they are placed on number 19 of the EPL points table. So far in this season, out of the 17 games played by Newcastle, has only won a single game. The team has lost nine games. Manchester City is having a great time in the Premier League as they sit in first position with 41 points in their kitty. Out of 17 games, the team has won 13 games losing a couple of them and facing an equal number of draws, Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details below.

When is Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on December 19, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Villa match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

