Neymar Jr has been in multiple transfer link-ups amid the January 2025 transfer window. Some say Neymar is all set to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami but there have been no updates from either the club or the player. Multiple reports also say that Neymar Jr is coming back to his boyhood club Santos in Brazil. Santos FC has also submitted a loan proposal to Al-Hilal for Neymar. The decision completely lies on Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. Neymar can only come back to Santos if everything is accepted by Al-Hilal. Antony to Real Betis? Manchester United Winger Poised for Loan Move to La Liga Until End of 2024–25 Season.

Cesar Luis Merlo, who is a reporter specialising in transfer news reported that MLS (Major League Soccer) side Chicago Fire FC are also in line to seal a deal with Al-Hilal for Neymar. But Santos are way closer than the Chicago Fire in terms of cracking the Neymar Jr deal. Earlier it was also said that Neymar is also ready for a dream return to Barcelona but there was no concrete evidence for that. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Makes January Debut With High-Stakes Clash of Struggling PSG and Manchester City.

Due to Neymar getting injured very frequently, Ligue 1 side PSG decided to sell Neymar Jr to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in 2023. Since joining Al-Hilal, Neymar has not been much in action as just after joining Al-Hilal, Neymar tore his ACL which led him off the squad for more than a year. Also since his recovery, Neymar hasn't been spotted much on the pitch for Al-Hilal. Neymar's contract with Al-Hilal is all set to end in June 2025 after which any team can sign the Brazil star on a free transfer unless Al-Hilal go in with a new offer.

