Two teams who have always underwhelmed in the Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC clash in the second game of the 2020-21 ISL in Goa. After the disappointments of last season, it is imperative for both these clubs to make a strong start to the season. Gerard Nus, who is a globe trotter of sorts in football, manages NEUFC and in the process become the youngest manager in the league at 35. Mumbai City have placed their hope on Sergio Lobera, a man who has done wonders with Goa FC and is known for his attacking brand of football. NorthEast United FC versus Mumbai City FC will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 pm IST. NEUFC vs MCFC Head-to-Head Record.

Mumbai City FC have recruited some quality names in Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Hugo Boumous. Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao tremendously boost Mumbai City’s defence while they are equally good in the opponent box as well. Having known manager Sergio Lobera from their Goa days, the addition bodes well for the team. Adam le Fondre has played in the English Premier League before and adds quality in the MCFC attack. Amrinder Singh in goal is a steady figure and does not concede much. NEUFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21 Match 2 Preview: NorthEast United FC Take on Mumbai City FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

NEUFC are banking on Indian players like Rochharzela and Britto PM who have performed consistently in the I league. Luis Machado comes in from Portugal and is blessed with blistering pace which makes him a threat on the wings. Idrissa Sylla is a quality player added by NEUFC who has previously played in the Belgian and English second division.

When is NorthEast United vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City match in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 21, 2020 (Saturday). NEUFC vs MCFC match ISL 7 is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of NorthEast United vs Mumbai City match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and their HD substitutes for living telecast the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United vs Mumbai City, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the NorthEast United vs Mumbai City ISL 2020-21 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV. Both teams have added a lot of depth in the squad this year but it is Mumbai City who looks the favorites to win all three points this evening.

