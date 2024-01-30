Arsenal will look to stay relevant in the English Premier League title race when they take on Nottingham Forest in an away tie. The Gunners have 43 points from 21 games and are five points off league leader Liverpool. Mikel Arteta saw his side secure a first league victory in three games when it defeated Crystal Palace at home with a staggering 5-0 victory. FA Cup 2023–24: Fan Ends Up Having Head Injuries After Crowd Trouble During West Brom vs Wolves Fourth Round Match (Watch Video)

With a heavy summer investment in the squad, the manager is under pressure to deliver trophies after throwing away the title last term. Hosts Nottingham Forest are in the relegation battle this campaign and at the moment, they are 16th. They must do well in crunch games like these to avoid the drop.

Ola Aina, Cheikhou Kouyate, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate and Ibrahim Sangare all miss out for Nottingham Forest as they are participating in the African Cup of Nations. Taiwo Awonyi and Felipe are injured and will not participate in the contest. Chris Wood will lead the attack with Morgan Gibbs-White behind him as the playmaker. Danilo will make the side tick with his passing range in midfield.

Arsenal will put Gabriel Jesus up top with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard on the wings. Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard are the two attacking midfielders and their role will be critical considering the chances they create. Thomas Partey has returned to first-team training but will not be part of the matchday squad. FA Cup 2023–24: Liverpool Breezes Past Norwich City, Manchester United Fights Hard for Win Over Newport County.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest is up and ready to take on Arsenal in the Premier League 2023-24 on Wednesday, January 31. The match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be played at City Ground, Nottinghamshire, England and has a scheduled start time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect Arsenal to dominate proceedings from the onset and secure an easy 0-2 victory here.

