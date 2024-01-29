During the FA Cup 2023-24 fourth-round match between West Brom and Wolves a brawl was initiated and even the match was suspended for 38 minutes because of unacceptable crowd trouble at the Hawthorns stadium in Wes Bromwich, England. The incident took place after the Wolves took a 2-0 lead over the hosts in the 78th minute of the game. Fights were initiated at the corner of the West Stand and Birmingham Road end. The players were sent back to the dressing room as the fans spilt on the pitch. As per the police, two arrests were made and a man ended up in a hospital due to head injuries. FA Cup 2023–24: Liverpool Breezes Past Norwich City, Manchester United Fights Hard for Win Over Newport County.

Watch Video Here

🚨🚨| A West Brom fan, with his face completely covered in blood, was being led away by police inside the Hawthorns. The Wolves fans sang, "Let him die..."pic.twitter.com/PZ2WumOKFh — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)