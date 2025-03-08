Nottingham Forest will play host to Manchester City in the English Premier League this evening with the result of this clash having a bearing on the top four finish. The hosts are currently third with 48 points from 27 games, a point above fourth placed Manchester City. They are having a dream run in the league and at one time it looked like they are in the title race. But the goal of making it to the Champions League is well and truly alive and for that the Nottingham Forest will need to end the campaign on a high note. For Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, it has been a catastrophic campaign and finish in the top four is high on priority. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Priortises Premier League After Losing to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

Carlos Miguel has a hamstring injury and remains the only player missing out for Nottingham Forest due to injury. Chris Wood will play the lone striker role up top with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga on the wings. Morgan Gibbs-White is their talented playmaker, featuring as the no 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Nathan Ake has undergone a foot surgery and his season likely over. He joins Manuel Akanji and John Stones on the sidelines. Erling Haaland is the target man up front with Omar Marmoush as the attacking midfielder. Phil Foden and Savinho are the picks for the wide midfielder role while Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez form the double pivot in central midfield. Check out Nottingham Forest vs Man City match details and viewing options below.

When Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Man City will play against Nottingham Forest on matchday 28 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City match will be played at City Ground and it starts at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 8.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches in India and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches. The Manchester City vs Liverpool live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1, 2 HD and SD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Expect a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

