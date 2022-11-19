Lackluster Jamshedpur FC suffers another defeat in the Hero ISl 2022-23 and this time in the hands of Chennaiyin FC as they manage to bag a clinical 3-1 victory against the Red Miners. Peter Sliskovic gave Chennaiyin FC lead from the first positive attack of the game. Chennaiyin FC kept Jamshedpur FC under pressure throughout the game. Ishant Pandita equalised in the second half against the run of play. The stalemate didn't stay long as Vincy Barreto re-established the lead within a minute. Finally, Abdenasser El Khayati showcased brilliant display of skill to put the final nail in Jamshedpur's coffin. He also assisted the second goal of Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23 Result Details:

