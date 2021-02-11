Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC face-off in a battle to avoid the table-spoon in ISL 2020-21. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on February 11 (Thursday). Odisha FC are at the bottom of the 11-team league and haven’t won in their last six matches while Kerala Blasters are a rung above and themselves on a four-match winless run. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the OFC vs KBFC match should scroll down for all details. Neymar Injury Update: PSG Star Doubtful for Barcelona UEFA Champions League Clash After Adductor Injury.

Odisha FC beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 when both these teams met earlier in ISL 2020-21. That remains Odisha’s only victory this season after 15 matches. They are already out of the contention for the playoffs and are playing to avoid the bottom-place. Kerala Blasters still stand a chance of making it to the top four mathematically but must win all of their remaining four games, including this one, and hope for favour from others. Hima Das, Ace India Spinter, To Be Appointed DSP of Assam Police.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Albino Gomes (KBFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream1 fantasy team.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Steven Taylor (OFC) and Jacob Tratt (OFC) should be selected as the defenders for this team.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cole Alexander (OFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Shahal Abdul Samad (KBFC) and Vincente Gomez (KBFC) will be picked as the four midfielders.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Diego Mauricio (OFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Gary Hooper (KBFC) will be the three forwards.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Albino Gomes (KBFC), Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Jacob Tratt (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Shahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Vincente Gomez (KBFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Gary Hooper (KBFC).

Cole Alexander (OFC) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Rahul KP (KBFC) can be appointed as the vice-captain for the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).