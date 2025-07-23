Returning after a gap of two years, is Asia's oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup. The Durand Cup 2025 will be the 134th edition of the prestigious Indian domestic football league, which will take place between July 23 and August 23, and be hosted across several cities — Imphal, Kokrajhar, Kolkata, Shillong, and Jamshedpur. NorthEast United are the defending champions, having won the Durand Cup 2024 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final. Durand Cup 2025: Asia’s Oldest Football Tournament Returns to Imphal With Grand Trophy Tour.

As many as 28 participating teams have been confirmed for the Durand Cup 2025, which includes the likes of East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan SC, NorthEast United, Malaysia (Armed Forces), Nepal (Tribhuvan Army FC), Shillong Lajong, South United, amongst others. 24 teams will be divided into six groups of four each, out of which the first-placed team will qualify for the knockouts, while the two best second-placed teams will compete in the playoffs.

Durand Cup 2025 Details

Series Durand Cup 2025 Date July 23 to August 23 Timings 4:00, 5 :30, 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Imphal, Kokrajhar, Kolkata, Shillong, and Jamshedpur Live Streaming and Telecast Details SonyLiv and Sony Sports Network

How to Watch Durand Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Fans can find TV telecast viewing options for Durand Cup 2025 on the Sony Ten 2 channel. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. Durand Cup 2025 Kicks Off With East Bengal vs South United FC Amid Uncertainty in Indian Football.

How to Watch Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, the Durand Cup 2025 matches live streaming viewing options will be available on the SONYLiv app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

