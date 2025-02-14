Major League Soccer sides Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF are gearing up to face each other in their upcoming club-friendly game. The star-studded Inter Miami side will be facing Orlando City following their big win in the last friendly against Honduras-based club Olimpia. Both sides belong to the Eastern Conference of MLS, so it should be an ideal podium to rehearse at Florida's Raymond James Stadium before the actual season kicks off. Inter Miami Reveal New Home Kit For 2025 and 2026 Seasons Featuring Lionel Messi, Name Fresh Adidas Manufactured Jersey 'Euforia' (See Pic)

Javier Mascherano guided Inter Miami CF are obviously the favourites in this fixture, owing to their star-studded sides comprising mainly of former FC Barcelona legends like GOAT Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and many more. They are here after a game where they bashed five goals, while Orlando City are also not a side to rule off, especially because they are the MLS Conference Cup 2024 runners-up.

Where is Orlando City vs Inter Miami Friendly 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami will take on Orlando City in a Club Friendly 2025 clash on Saturday, February 15. The Orlando City vs Inter Miami match will be hosted at the Raymond James Stadium and it will start at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly 2025 Live Telecast?

Indian audience will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Orlando City vs Inter Miami match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. No TV channels will provide the Club Friendly 2025 clash between the two franchises. For live streaming options, read below. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Orlando City vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of Orlando City vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly 2025?

In good news for Indian fans, the viewers will be able to watch the Orlando City vs Inter Miami match live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch the Orlando City vs Inter Miami clash on Apple TV with their MLS season pass. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch the live streaming for free.

