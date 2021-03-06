After making a place in the Copa Del Rey final, Barcelona will take on Osasuna in their upcoming fixture of La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday midnight (March 6). The Blaugrana must be on cloud nine after defeating Sevilla 3-0 in the second leg of the semi-final. Moreover, a win for Barcelona, second in the points table, would narrow down the difference between them and table-toppers Atletico Madrid. On the other hand, 12th-ranked Osasuna are in decent form, having won three of their last four matches. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the OSA vs BAR match. OSA vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Although Ronald Koeman’s men would take the field as definite favourites, it might not be a straightforward win for them due to fatigue and injuries in their side. Nevertheless, the head-to-head record is entirely in their favour. The Catalan Giants have won 22 of the last 37 games they have played against Osasuna, losing just six. The two clubs last crossed swords in November, where Barcelona won 4-0 at the Nou Camp. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Osasuna vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the El Sadar Stadium. The match will take place on March 07, 2021 (Sunday Mid-Night) and the match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Osasuna vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Osasuna vs Barcelona for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).