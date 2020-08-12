PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Online Streaming in IST: High flying Atlanta take on PSG in a one-legged quarter-final in the UEFA Champions League with both sides looking to go all the way this season. The Italian club had a dream run in the Serie A this season where their exquisite high tempo style of play impressed one and all. They may lack big-game experience but the squad has tremendous potential to defeat anyone on their day. Opponents PSG have won all three domestic titles up for grab this season but it is the Champions League that is of utmost importance to them. A team full of superstars in every department, PSG has flattered to deceive in Europe’s premier competition for years now. Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: French Striker May Return to Pitch for PSG Clash Against Atalanta in Champions League 2019-20 Quarter-Final, Says Coach Thomas Tuchel.

Duvan Zapata is a key man up front for Atlanta and the Italians have pinned their hopes on their powerful frontman for goals. Pierluigi Gollini is ruled out of the contest owing to an injury which means Marco Sporttiello will start between the sticks for Atlanta. Marten de Roon will sit on top of the defence, breaking the play while also feeding the forward line. Alejandro Gomez on the wings has a wealth of experience under his belt and his calming influence in the middle is vital. Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Quarter-Finals.

Kylian Mbappe was out injured after being at the receiving end of a horror tackle in a cup final few weeks ago. But could now return for a substitute appearance. Angel di Maria is suspended for the contest while Marco Verratti is almost certain to miss the clash with fitness problems. Ander Herrera should get a start while Mauro Icardi and Neymar will carry the attacking threat in the final third.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

PSG vs Atalanta match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 will take place on August 13, 2020 (Wednesday). The quarter-final match will be played at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon and is scheduled to be played at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the PSG vs Atalanta match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the game live on television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of the PSG vs Atalanta match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Champions League quarter-final match for its online fans in India. PSG start as favourites for the clash despite losing a few key players. For Atalanta, the game plan is simple – frustrate the French side to submission.

