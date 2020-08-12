Paris Saint-Germain will look to enter its first Champions League semi-final in 26 years when they face Atalanta in the quarter-finals of 2019-20 UEFA Champions League. Both sides are yet to win something of value in Europe and will hope they can go the distance. Atlanta are also making their debut at this stage of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for PSG vs Atalanta quarter-final clash in UCL 2019-29, should scroll down for all information. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus Star’s Agent Jorge Mendes to Meet PSG Sporting Director to Discuss Potential Move.

Atalanta are without their leading marksman Josip Ilicic, who has missed the last one month due to personal reasons. PSG too have injury concerns with Marco Verratti ruled out of this match. Angel di Maria is suspended while Layvin Kurzawa and Thilo Kehrer are ruled out of the tournament. The biggest relief for the French giants will, however, be the availability of Kylian Mbappe who has recovered swiftly from a sprained right ankle and is fit to face Atalanta. He could, however, start from the bench.

PSG vs Atalanta, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

PSG vs Atalanta, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Thiago Silva, Hans Hateboer and Juan Bernat will be the three defenders

PSG vs Atalanta, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Pablo Sarabia, Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic and Remo Freuler will be the midfielders

PSG vs Atalanta, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Alejandro Dario-Gomez, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will lead the forward line for this side.

PSG vs Atalanta, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Keylor Navas, Thiago Silva, Hans Hateboer, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Alejandro Dario-Gomez, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar should be made the captain of this fantasy team while Alejandro Gomez can be made the second choice captain.

